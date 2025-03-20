Berenberg Bank Lowers Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target to GBX 250

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 282 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.25) in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.96).

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 111.70 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 263,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,228. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.74.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider John O’Higgins purchased 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £74,690 ($97,164.04). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 77,223 shares of company stock worth $7,499,090. Insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

