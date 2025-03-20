Berenberg Bank Lowers Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target to GBX 250

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 282 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.25) in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.96).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider John O’Higgins purchased 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £74,690 ($97,164.04). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 77,223 shares of company stock worth $7,499,090. Insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.