MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $46,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,065.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,984.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,970.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

