Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Posts Earnings Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MAB1 traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 738 ($9.60). The stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,679. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 984 ($12.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.64. The company has a market capitalization of £427.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) target price for the company.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
