Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Posts Earnings Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAB1 traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 738 ($9.60). The stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,679. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 984 ($12.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.64. The company has a market capitalization of £427.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 642 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.02 ($2,764.43). Insiders have bought a total of 968 shares of company stock worth $679,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Mortgage Advice Bureau

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.