Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 76.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 768.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 132,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 49.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

