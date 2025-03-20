Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 196,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Globavend Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GVH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,067. Globavend has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.
