Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%.
Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £437.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.34.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
