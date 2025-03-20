Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

Wickes Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £437.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.34.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.