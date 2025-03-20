Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Target stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

