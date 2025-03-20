Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Blackstone are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow faster than the overall market, often by reinvesting their earnings into further expansion rather than paying out dividends. Investors in growth stocks are typically looking for long-term capital appreciation, betting on these companies’ innovative strategies and market potential to drive future profits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $958.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $982.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $987.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $355.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 96,641,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. 1,063,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

