Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.9 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.720 EPS.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.84.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

