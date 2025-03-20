Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

