Talos Asset Management LP Makes New $21.97 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Talos Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,000. ASML makes up about 5.2% of Talos Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $734.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $731.54 and its 200-day moving average is $736.45. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

