Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Update

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Down 14.7 %

SILEF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Silver Elephant Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

