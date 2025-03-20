Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,528 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

