Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $125,336,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,812,000 after acquiring an additional 370,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,428,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.08 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

