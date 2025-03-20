Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 1.12%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

Shares of LON MIG3 opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.94. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s payout ratio is presently 513.12%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

