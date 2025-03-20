Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,072,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 88.5% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ZS stock opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
