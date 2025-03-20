Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

