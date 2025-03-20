FDM Group (LON:FDM) Issues Earnings Results

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%.

FDM Group Price Performance

FDM opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.27) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.25.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £997.10 ($1,297.13). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($648.11). Insiders purchased a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $199,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

