U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

