Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 5679182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

