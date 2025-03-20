BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 240692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2872 dividend. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
