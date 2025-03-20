BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 240692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2872 dividend. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,501,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

