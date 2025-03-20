Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 6,805,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 1,342,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.96.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

