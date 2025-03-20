ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Upgraded by Macquarie to Hold Rating

Macquarie upgraded shares of ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ROHM Price Performance

OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ROHM has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.