First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ARM were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ARM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ARM by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 155.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

