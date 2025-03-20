iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,292 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,811,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,337,618 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,370.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,331.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.33.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

