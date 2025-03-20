Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 550,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$3,410,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Sime Armoyan sold 92,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$567,030.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Sime Armoyan sold 1,100 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$6,710.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,488.48.

Shares of GUD traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.39. 126,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.57. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.09 and a 52-week high of C$6.43.

Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.08.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

