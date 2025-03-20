Promising Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 17th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that specialize in space-related industries such as satellite technology, launch services, and space exploration. They represent a growing market segment that investors view as having high growth potential due to advancements in space technology and increased commercialization of space activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.14. 12,790,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,802,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56. Alphabet has a one year low of $146.08 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $521.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.27 and a 200 day moving average of $466.90. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $522.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.24. 2,805,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

