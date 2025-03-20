Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.22.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

