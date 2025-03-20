Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VO stock opened at $262.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

