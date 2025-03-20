Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $181.74 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

