Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,058 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

