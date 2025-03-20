Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Midwich Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Midwich Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 221 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.30 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450.13 ($5.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.59%.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.