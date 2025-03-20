HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $450,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of HCA stock opened at $334.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
