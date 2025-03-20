Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $499.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

