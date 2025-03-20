Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.950-8.950 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

