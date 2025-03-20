Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Announces Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a market capitalization of £607.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.76).

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.44%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,090.41). Also, insider Vanda Murray bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,904.90). Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

