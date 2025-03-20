Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,812,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

