Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

