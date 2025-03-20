Holderness Investments Co. Has $5.16 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 65,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,127 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,464,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,578,000 after purchasing an additional 556,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

