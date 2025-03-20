ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $74,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $323.04 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

