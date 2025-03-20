Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.19 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

