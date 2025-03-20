Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,910,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,340,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,498 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,311,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,615,000 after purchasing an additional 692,567 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,072,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,052,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after purchasing an additional 451,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

