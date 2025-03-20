Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Intel by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 992,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Intel by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Shares of INTC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

