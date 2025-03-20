Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

