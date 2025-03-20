Short Interest in Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Drops By 15.3%

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

Vibra Energia stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Vibra Energia has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Get Vibra Energia alerts:

Vibra Energia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vibra Energia’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vibra Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vibra Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.