Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,058,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance

QUCOF stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.