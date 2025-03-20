Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,058,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance
QUCOF stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Quálitas Controladora Company Profile
