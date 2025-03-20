FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.80-17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.305-2.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $438.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.35.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

