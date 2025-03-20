Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

