The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Issues Earnings Results

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.19 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 87.06% and a return on equity of 10.91%.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
ESCT stock opened at GBX 188.63 ($2.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 162.50 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 190.65 ($2.48).
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
