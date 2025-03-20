VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $101,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.